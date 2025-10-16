Party leader welcomes Murphy Oil’s expansion plan in Vietnam’s oil-gas sector

Party General Secretary To Lam welcomed the US-based Murphy Oil Corporation’s plan to expand and increase its investment in oil and gas exploration and production in Vietnam during a meeting with its CEO Eric Hambly in Hanoi on October 15.

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) and President and CEO Eric Hambly of Murphy Oil Corporation in Hanoi on October 15. (Photo: VNA)

The Party chief affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to its relations with the US, expressing his hope that the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to develop. He underlined that energy cooperation remains a key pillar of the relationship, serving the interests of both peoples and contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

Sharing Vietnam’s vision and development strategy for the energy sector through 2030 and 2045, General Secretary To Lam highlighted the country’s goals of ensuring energy security, efficiently using natural resources, protecting the environment, and responding to climate change. He expressed confidence in the nation’s strong growth potential, particularly in the oil and gas industry.

He affirmed that Vietnam will continue to create favorable conditions for foreign enterprises, including those from the US, to conduct business and investment in the energy sector.

The Party leader appreciated Murphy Oil’s long-term operations in Vietnam with positive results, and urged the corporation to work closely with relevant Vietnamese ministries, sectors, and partners to accelerate project implementation, enhance technology and knowledge transfer, and strengthen training for high-quality human resources, thereby making further contributions to Vietnam’s development and to bilateral relations.

For his part, Hambly shared Murphy Oil’s global business strategy, noting that Vietnam remains one of the group’s key partners. He expressed sincere gratitude to the Vietnamese Government, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group for their strong support and effective coordination in Murphy Oil’s exploration and production activities over the years.

With confidence in Vietnam’s robust growth potential, the business leader reaffirmed the group’s commitment to expanding investment in the country, accompanying Vietnam in developing its oil and gas industry, promoting technology transfer, and training high-quality personnel, in line with the orientations set out by General Secretary To Lam.

