Party leader offers incense in memony of late President Ho Chi Minh in Ca Mau

Party General Secretary To Lam offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at a memorial area for the late leader in Ca Mau city, the southernmost province of Ca Mau, on November 16.

Party General Secretary To Lam offers incense in memony of late President Ho Chi Minh in Ca Mau on November 16. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam and his entourage expressed their deep gratitude to the beloved President who devoted his whole life to the cause of national liberation, class emancipation, and the struggles for peace and happiness for the Vietnamese people and humanity worldwide.

They promised to forever study and follow the late President's noble thoughts, ethics, and style; continue promoting the glorious revolutionary tradition of the nation; strive to build and protect the country; and wholeheartedly serve the people.

They also pledged to be loyal to the Party, devoted to the people, and committed to safeguarding the integrity of the country and building a prosperous and beautiful Vietnam.

Writing on a book at the memorial site, the Party chief showed his belief that the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Ca Mau will continue to follow President Ho Chi Minh's example, promote the glorious historical and revolutionary tradition, strengthen solidarity, and build a strong and prosperous nation.

As scheduled, they will attend a programme marking the 70th anniversary of the historic northward movement (1954 - 2024) which will connect three locations of Ca Mau, Hai Phong city, and Thanh Hoa province, on the same day evening. It aims to honour the historical milestones of the nation and the sacrifices and contributions of previous generations to achieving peace, independence, happiness, and prosperity for the nation.

Vietnamplus