Party General Secretary hails US firms as key to stronger ties

Party General Secretary To Lam receives President and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) Ted Osius on Tuesday. (Photo: VNA/VNS)

During a reception in Hanoi for a USABC delegation led by its President and CEO Ted Osius, former US Ambassador to Vietnam, Party General Secretary To Lam welcomed their working trip, noting that it coincides with the 30th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties and the second year of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He affirmed that Vietnam considers the US a strategically important partner, with economic, trade, investment, and sci-tech collaboration serving as the bedrock and driver of the relationship.

The Party leader voiced Vietnam’s desire to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US, fostering stable economic and trade ties that benefit both nations’ businesses and citizens while supporting global and regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

As the growth of Vietnam-US relations positively impacts US-ASEAN ties, he urged the USABC to continue supporting ASEAN’s unity, cooperation, development and prosperity, touting the region as a dynamic and promising market full of opportunities for US enterprises.

To celebrate the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam in 2030 and the 100th anniversary of the country in 2045, he said Vietnam is undertaking comprehensive reforms and completing institutional improvements. These include improving institutional frameworks, upgrading infrastructure, streamlining administrative processes, and boosting apparatus efficiency to facilitate operations of foreign investors, including those from the US.

Underscoring the critical role of sci-tech in Vietnam’s development, he suggested the US enterprises ramp up their investments in key sectors like emerging technologies, digital economy, green transition, renewable energy, and logistics, aligning US strengths with Vietnam’s needs.

Osius and corporate representatives reiterated their dedication to the development of Vietnam - US relations, crediting the Vietnamese leadership’s close attention and guidance. They believed that the strategic vision of General Secretary To Lam and other Vietnamese leaders would steer the country toward its development goals.

VNA