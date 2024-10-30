Party chief welcomes Executive Vice President of Venezuela

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam hosted a reception for visiting Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Gomez.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 29 for visiting Executive Vice President of Venezuela and member of the Political Bureau of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Delcy Rodriguez Gomez.

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) and Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Gomez. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam spoke highly of the discussions and talks between Rodriguez Gomez and President Luong Cuong and Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, believing that her visit would further strengthen the relations between the two Parties and two countries.

Vietnam always highly appreciates the solidarity and support offered by the Venezuelan people during its past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as in its ongoing process of national construction and defence, the Party chief said.

He affirmed that Vietnam will continue its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development; and being a friend, reliable partner and responsible member of the international community; and treasure its relations with traditional friends and progressive forces worldwide.

Vietnam wants to foster friendly and cooperative relations with nations around the world and supports efforts to strengthen a peaceful environment in the world, Party General Secretary To Lam said.

Expressing his hope for new progress following the visit, he urged both sides to strengthen political trust through exchanges and meetings at all levels, particularly at the high level; enhance cooperation between the two Parties, especially in sharing experiences, theory, and mutual support in Party building in the future.

He suggested accelerating cooperation plans, especially in areas where they have strengths and needs, and continuing with support at multilateral forums and organisations to address global and regional issues of mutual concern, for the benefit of their people and for peace, cooperation and development in both regions and in the world.

Rodriguez Gomez, in turn, praised the heroic CPV for successfully leading the Vietnamese people in the struggle for national independence and construction, affirming that President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam serve as a great source of inspiration and encouragement for both the Venezuelan people and the PSUV.

She expressed her delight at the positive development of the bilateral relations over the past years, and underscored the need for a plan and roadmap to boost cooperation, particularly in such promising sectors as energy, agriculture and tourism; as well as stronger ties between the two Parties moving forward.

Rodriguez Gomez expressed her wish to welcome Party General Secretary To Lam to visit Venezuela. Lam thanked for the invitation and assigned relevant agencies of both sides to arrange the visit. The Party chief also asked Rodriguez Gomez to convey his regards and invitation to PSUV President and President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro to visit Vietnam.

