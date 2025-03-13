Party chief visits Singapore’s Pasir Panjang Container Terminal

Party General Secretary To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on March 13 toured the Pansir Panjang Container Terminal - one of Southeast Asia’s most cutting-edge container port to study Singapore’s seaport infrastructure development.

Party General Secretary To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation tour the Pansir Panjang Container Terminal on March 13. (Photo: VNA)

Nelson Quek, regional CEO of Southeast Asia PSA International Pte Ltd., the operator of the port, welcomed the delegation and provided an overview of the port’s evolution, notable achievements, and future development strategy. He said Pansir Panjang stands as a global leader in automation technology, featuring remote control systems, container-handling robots, and a smart management system that optimizes operations while reducing environmental impacts. The facility has been connected with nearly 180 ports across 45 countries worldwide.

The Pansir Panjang Container Terminal is one of Southeast Asia’s most cutting-edge container port. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese leader praised the port’s accomplishments, emphasizing that sea transport and port system have a crucial role to play in ensuring Vietnam’s trade targets. He expressed his hope that the PSA will collaborate in developing the port system in Vietnam because Singapore's experience in this field is valuable to Vietnam in modernizing its port system and developing the logistics industry.

He proposed sending Vietnamese trainees to study port operations and management technologies.

A PSA representative said the corporation stands ready to share experience and strengthen cooperation with Vietnam while acknowledging the development potential of the Vietnamese seaport and logistics sectors.

The same day, the Party chief had a working session with Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing and leaders from Singapore’s premier universities at the National University of Singapore.

He thanked Chan for sharing insights about Singapore's education system and the technological innovation directions being implemented by Singapore's leading universities. He agreed to promote leadership training cooperation to meet Vietnam's development requirements in the new era.

Party chief To Lam has a working session with Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing and leaders from Singapore’s premier universities. (Photo: VNA)

He highlighted that the elevation of the Vietnam – Singapore relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership helps improve cooperation quality in such emerging areas as digital transformation, green transition, and AI.

International cooperation plays a vital role in helping Vietnam access global scientific and technological advancements, particularly in two strategic breakthroughs of high-quality human resources training, and science-technology and digital transformation, he said, welcoming collaboration between universities of both sides.

He requested Singapore's world-class universities to support and share the experience with Vietnam regarding the implementation of cooperation between government, universities, and businesses to concretize scientific and technological research that meets practical requirements.

Vietnamplus