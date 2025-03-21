Party chief urges Vietnamese, Chinese youths to further develop bilateral ties

Party General Secretary To Lam on March 20 urged the young generations of both Vietnam and China to inherit the tradition of friendship and bring a bright future to the bilateral relations.

Party General Secretary To Lam affirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam consistently treasure and prioritise the development of the Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership as well as the building of the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, for the happiness of the two nations' people and for peace and progress of humanity.

Addressing a get-together of Vietnamese and Chinese students who have learned in the two countries from different periods, held on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and the Year of Vietnam-China Humanistic Exchange 2025, the Party chief hailed the significance of the programme, considering it as an opportunity to share about the bilateral friendship, and to convey the message about the role and determination of students over the years in promoting the vision for a new era of development for each Party, each nation, and the bilateral relationship.

The General Secretary said he is happy to see that the youth of both countries are playing a good role as "young cultural ambassadors" and acting as bridges to strengthen the bilateral friendship. He emphasised that they have always received special attention from the two countries' leaders.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

The General Secretary said he is happy to see that the youth of both countries are playing a good role as "young cultural ambassadors" and acting as bridges to strengthen the bilateral friendship. He emphasised that they have always received special attention from the two countries’ leaders.

In reality, the affection between the Vietnamese and Chinese people has been nurtured and maintained by the young generations, and they are also the core force in advancing the Vietnam-China relationship, ensuring that it develops well, effectively, and sustainably in the long term, he stressed.

The Party leader requested the youths to enhance their deep understanding of the long history, the significant importance, and the strategic heights of the relationship between the two Parties and two countries.

They should strive to continuously learn, train, and work towards mastering science and technology to make practical, creative contributions to the industrialisation, modernisation, and development of the new productive forces of each country, thereby strengthening the material foundation of the bilateral relationship, he noted.

General Party To Lam suggested Vietnamese students take full advantage of valuable opportunities to study and research in China, to absorb the essence of Chinese civilisation and the achievements and experience of its socio-economic development and advanced science and technology. He also welcomed more and more young Chinese people to come to Vietnam to study and learn about the Vietnamese language and culture, as well as to seek investment, business, and development opportunities.

The General Secretary went on to say that agencies and mass organisations of both countries should continue to closely follow the high-level common perceptions about strengthening and innovating the dissemination and education work for the young generations about the traditional friendship, as well as the development achievements of each country, so as to enhance their pride and confidence.

Education and training institutions should jointly promote the effective implementation of signed agreements, expand and deepen cultural, educational, training, and research exchanges and cooperation in a more practical and meaningful way, he stated.

Speaking at the event, which saw the presence of around 800 Vietnamese and Chinese delegates, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei stressed that the China-Vietnam relationship has developed extensively in all areas, with political trust continuing to be strengthened through exchanges and cooperation via the Party, Government, National Assembly and Front channels, localities and organisations of both countries. Defence and security cooperation has been reinforced and expanded through flexible forms of exchange and contact; while trade, investment, and tourism collaboration has seen significant growth.

The diplomat expressed his confidence and hope that the young generation of both countries will continue to play a key role in developing the bilateral relationship in a positive, effective, and sustainable manner.

On this occasion, Party General Secretary To Lam and other delegates visited a photo exhibition on the achievements of the 75-year Vietnam-China relations, organised by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Vietnamplus