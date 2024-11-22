Party chief meets with Speaker of Malaysian House of Representatives

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam had a meeting with Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato' Johari Bin Abdul in Kuala Lumpur on November 21.

Party General Secretary To Lam (L) meets with Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato' Johari Bin Abdul in Kuala Lumpur on November 21. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam had a meeting with Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato' Johari Bin Abdul in Kuala Lumpur on November 21 as part of the Vietnamese leader's official visit to Malaysia.

Welcoming the Vietnamese Party leader, Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato' Johari Bin Abdul expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s remarkable development achievements since the end of the war.

Recalling his successful visit to Vietnam in October, the Speaker emphasised that it strengthened legislative ties in particular and Malaysia-Vietnam relations in general.

He affirmed that Party General Secretary To Lam's visit showed the close ties between the two nations and it will mark a milestone in promoting the Vietnam-Malaysia relationship in the coming time. Party General Secretary To Lam showed his delight at re-visiting Malaysia and meeting Mr. Johari Bin Abdul.

Both leaders acknowledged the important significance of Malaysia being the first Southeast Asian country that Lam has visited in his new role, demonstrating the fact that Vietnam treasures its relations with Malaysia. They noted that frequent high-level exchanges and meetings have fostered deeper mutual understanding and political trust, especially during a pivotal stage of development of both nations

The two leaders commended each country's socio-economic achievements. Party General Secretary To Lam congratulated Malaysia on its important development achievements, especially its political stability, economic growth, and social welfare. He recognised Mr. Johari's contributions to Malaysia’s development. The two leaders praised the comprehensive, effective cooperation between Vietnam and Malaysia across various sectors.

Both sides affirmed their status as key economic partners of each other, sharing interests and similar perspectives on regional and global matters. Party General Secretary To Lam updated Johari on the outcomes of his talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, during which they agreed to elevate the bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

This milestone makes Malaysia the first Southeast Asian nation to have the highest relationship framework with Vietnam, he noted. He urged the Malaysian Parliament, particularly the House of Representatives, to collaborate with Vietnam’s National Assembly to oversee the effective implementation of agreements and documents and work toward signing a cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese NA and the Malaysian Parliament in the coming time.

Party General Secretary To Lam affirmed Vietnam’s strong support for Malaysia’s upcoming ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 and its Chair of the 46th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) to uphold the parliaments' roles in enhancing inner-ASEAN cooperation, promoting the building of a united, resilient ASEAN, and strengthening the bloc's centrality.

Mr. Johari pledged that Malaysia will prioritise regional development during its ASEAN Chairmanship, promoting Southeast Asia as a prime destination for international investors and a region of peace, freedom, trust and neutrality.

Reaffirming Malaysia’s respect for its relations with Vietnam, he committed closer collaboration to enhance peace, friendship and stability in Southeast Asia and improve the position and role of ASEAN.

Vietnamplus