Party chief meets voters in Hanoi

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong met with voters in Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung, Ba Dinh and Dong Da districts on July 1 to inform them about outcomes of the recent fifth session of the 15th National Assembly (NA).

The local voters lauded the success of the fifth meeting, saying NA deputies decided on many important, strategic national matters, creating a significant political foundation for the operation of the government, and activities of ministries and localities.

They noted that the quality of the sitting’s question-and-answer session was improved, with queries focusing on issues of public concern, which received clear responses from ministers.

The voters expressed their absolute confidence in the leadership of the Party and the State, and their delight at the results of Party building and rectification, especially the fight against corruption and negative phenomena.

They spoke highly of collecting public opinions on the draft revised Land Law, and voiced their hope that people will be put at the centre during the amendment of the legal document.

On this occasion, the voters proposed more policies on vocational training to meet workforce demand in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and more attention to infrastructure in education and training.

They also raised proposals regarding electricity, supervision work, law building, and enforcement.

In reply, Trong said he hopes that the Hanoi Party Committee, authorities, and people will make more contributions to the nation, firstly to the city’s development.

He also urged Hanoi’s delegation of NA deputies to raise more practical opinions and promote the spirit of criticism.