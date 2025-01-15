Party chief launches project to build, upgrade West Lake Guesthouse Complex

Party General Secretary To Lam on January 15 attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the upgrading and construction of the West Lake Guesthouse Complex in Hanoi.

Party General Secretary To Lam (middle) and delegates press the buttons to launch the project to upgrade and build the West Lake Guesthouse Complex in Hanoi on January 15 (Photo: VNA)

It is designed to serve significant domestic and international political events, including Party congresses, and special cultural programmes to celebrate national holidays and historic milestones, and host high-level international delegations.

According to Chief of the Party Central Committee Office Nguyen Duy Ngoc, this is one of the three projects that the office is managing, along with those to build the Vietnam Communist Party Museum and implement digital transformation in Party agencies, all aimed at marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

The project includes the construction of high-rise hotels, a multi-purpose cultural center, a conference center, low-rise villas, landscape infrastructure, and an area for comprehensive administrative services. The complex will integrate smart building management systems and modern technological applications based on digital platforms, optimizing management, operations, and overall efficiency.

It is expected to support the economic, cultural, and social development of the thousand-year-old capital Hanoi, beautifying the image of Vietnam in the eyes of international friends.

The project is scheduled to be completed and put into operation in the third quarter of 2027.

Duy urged the project investor, contractors, and involved parties to coordinate closely to ensure the progress and quality of the project, and asked for Hanoi authorities’ cooperation with the office to provide the best conditions for its construction.

Following the event, Party General Secretary Lam also attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the first phase of the Dang Thai Mai road construction project in Tay Ho district, which leads to the Party Central Committee Office's villa complex and Phu Tay Ho (Tay Ho Temple).

Vietnamplus