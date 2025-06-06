Party chief eyes deeper ties with RoK

Party General Secretary To Lam noted considerable progress in political trust, alongside economic, tourism, sci-tech collaboration, positioning Vietnam and the RoK as key partners on the back of leaders’ political will and support of their people.

Party General Secretary To Lam (right) and RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Choi Young-sam (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam has affirmed Vietnam’s appreciation of ties with the Republic of Korea (RoK), expressing readiness to work closely with the new Korean administration to further elevate the bilateral relationship to new heights, making it more substantive, effective, and comprehensive.

During a reception in Hanoi on June 5 for RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Choi Young-sam, Party General Secretary To Lam extended congratulations to Lee Jae Myung on his election as the Rok’s 21st President, believing that the new leadership would steer the country toward stability and growth.

Reflecting on over three decades of diplomatic relations since 1992, Party General Secretary To Lam highlighted the milestone of upgrading ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022. He noted considerable progress in political trust, alongside economic, tourism, and sci-tech collaboration, positioning Vietnam and the RoK as key partners on the back of leaders’ political will and support of their people.

The General Secretary called for enhanced collaboration in national defence-security, urging both countries to leverage existing mechanisms and accelerate an action plan to achieve balanced bilateral trade with a target of US$150 billion by 2030. He encouraged Korean companies to expand investments in Vietnam, particularly in transferring core and foundational technologies, and sought support in training a skilled workforce in semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

VNA