Party Central Committee’s Office welcomes new chief

Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the committee’s Inspection Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc on February 7 handed over the duties of the Chief of the committee’s Office to Secretary of the Party Central Committee Le Hoai Trung.

At the ceremony marking the handover of duties at the Party Central Committee’s Office on February 7 (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam attended and delivered remarks at a ceremony marking the handover of duties at the Party Central Committee’s Office on February 7.

At the event, the Party chief commended Mr. Nguyen Duy Ngoc's brief but impactful tenure, highlighting his success in maintaining office traditions and achieving key objectives for 2024 with notable efficiency and innovation in advisory work.

He expressed confidence in Mr. Le Hoai Trung's capabilities with extensive domestic and international leadership experience, hoping that together with the office’s staff, he will complete his entrusted missions.

He emphasised the critical timing of this transition, which took place in the final year of the 13th Party Congress term, given that the whole nation and political system are accelerating efforts to concretise the 12th Party Central Committee's resolution on streamlining the political apparatus and prepare for upcoming Party congresses at all levels.

Party General Secretary To Lam outlined key priorities for the office, including transforming itself into an exemplary agency in the Party, maintaining solidarity and unity within the organisation, integrating digital transformation into its advisory work, complete the rearrangement work, and develop a workforce that meets the requirements of the nation in the current period.

Mr. Le Hoai Trung, in accepting his new role, pledged to uphold the office's traditions of loyalty, unity, creativity, and dedication while building upon his predecessors' achievements under the Party Central Committee's leadership.

He said he hopes to receive support from the Party, central agencies, and local authorities to fulfill his duties effectively.

