Over VND40 billion in disaster-induced losses in Ca Mau and Soc Trang

The Office of the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue in Ca Mau Province yesterday afternoon said that from the beginning of 2023 until now, the development of landslides in the province has been complicated, causing damage to many people's properties and destroying many transport infrastructure.

Specifically, 214 riverside locations have been eroded with a length of more than 4,900m and more than 1,700m of embankment was broken. Worse, 132 houses and three hatcheries collapsed and were damaged. The total loss was estimated nearly VND 20 billion.

On the same day, the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue in Soc Trang Province said that from July 16 to 18, the Typhoon No. 1 (Talim) damaged 76 houses, one educational facility, one warehouse and one production facility in the province. In addition, thunderstorms also damaged many hectares of crops of people. The natural disaster has caused more than VND 20.7 billion in property damage.