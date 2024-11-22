Over 3,000 children aged 6 to 9 months received vaccinations last week in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health reported that following one week of administering measles vaccinations for children aged 6 to under 9 months, the health sector of the city successfully delivered 3,043 doses.

A medical worker gives advice to a mom

The vaccine provided to the children is a standalone vaccine included in the national expanded immunization program and the vaccination process was conducted safely.

The HCMC Department of Health has reported that the measles vaccination initiative targeting children between the ages of 1 and 10 has played a significant role in decreasing the incidence of measles within this demographic. Nevertheless, the surveillance system has noted a rise in new cases among infants aged 6 to under 9 months.

This particular age group is too young to receive the measles vaccine as stipulated by the expanded immunization program (as outlined in Circular 10/2024/TT-BYT), and it is possible that maternal antibodies have waned to levels insufficient for protection. Since the onset of the epidemic, there have been 306 reported cases in children aged 6 to under 9 months, representing 17 percent of the total cases.

The City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) has reported a rise in the number of new measles cases among children aged 9 to under 12 months, with 204 cases representing 11 percent of the overall total.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends administering the monovalent measles vaccine to children aged 6 to under 9 months during outbreaks as a proactive measure for epidemic prevention. This vaccine is referred to as the 'Measles 0' dose, after which the child should receive two additional doses of the measles vaccine in accordance with the expanded immunization program schedule at 9 months and 18 months of age.

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City is continuing its measles vaccination campaign for children aged 1-10, while also providing vaccinations through the expanded immunization program for those who have either not been vaccinated or have not completed their vaccination series. The health sector encourages parents and families to proactively bring their children to vaccination centers to ensure they are protected against measles.

Last week, the southern largest city saw a rise in measles cases to 211, marking a 43.5 percent increase over the prior month, with a total of 1,858 cases reported this year, resulting in three fatalities.

The number of cases from other provinces treated at four city hospitals rose to 419, a 31.1 percent increase from the previous four-week average, with 256 being inpatients, contributing to a total of 3,052 measles cases this year, which includes 2,473 inpatients and one recorded death.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan