Local leaders accountable for ensuring vaccination against measles

Local leaders must be held accountable for failing to ensure children are vaccinated against measles as per a document issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Under the document of the municipal People’s Committee to departments, agencies and administrations in districts and Thu Duc City on strengthening measles prevention and control, the Department of Education and Training was obligated to enhance its inspection, supervision, and early detection of suspected infectious diseases.

Additionally, the Department must rigorously enforce reporting protocols for such cases. Furthermore, the Department should maintain ongoing communication with parents and students who have not completed their vaccinations, urging them to proactively contact local health authorities or schools to inquire about vaccination schedules and promptly immunize their children.

People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City have been asked to urge kindergartens and primary schools to thoroughly check the measles vaccination records of children. They are to prioritize the immediate vaccination of any children who have yet to receive their measles shot or those who may have missed it, as part of the expanded vaccination campaign.

Meanwhile, local health centers should deploy measles vaccination for children from 6 months to under 9 months old in the area and coordinate with the local division of education to review the progress of measles vaccination at schools.

Local people's committees at communes and towns were instructed to persist in monitoring the circumstances of children on the move within their respective areas. They are also encouraged to enhance the involvement of various sectors, organizations, and community health workers in the efforts to prevent and control measles.

Chairpersons of people's committees in districts and Thu Duc City shall be held liable to the Chairman of the City People's Committee for any instances of children within their jurisdiction who have not received measles vaccinations.

Prior, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed and issued an official dispatch requesting relevant ministries, agencies and localities to strengthen measles prevention.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Uyen Phuong