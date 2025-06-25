Health

Vietnamese doctors cure Cambodian patient of flesh-eating bacteria

SGGPO

A hospital in Ho Chi Minh City today announced that it had successfully saved a Cambodian man who was infected with the dangerous Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria or known as the 'flesh-eating bacteria'.

City International Hospital (CIH) today announced that it had successfully saved a 52-year-old Cambodian patient infected with the dangerous Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria.

hinh-bn-3-865-6674.jpg.jpg

The patient was admitted in critical condition with severe respiratory failure, prolonged high fever with chills lasting several weeks, blood clotting disorders, liver and lung damage, and an abscess in the left groin area. Diagnostic results indicated that the patient was suffering from sepsis, severe pneumonia, and multiple organ failure.

Upon receiving the patient, the intensive care team assessed that this was a case of severe bloodstream infection with multiple organ damage. Notably, the presence of cellulitis and the risk of deep muscle abscesses in the perineal region led doctors to focus on treating severe sepsis, with a clinical direction toward diagnosing Whitmore’s disease.

The patient received intensive treatment, including continuous hemodialysis, mechanical ventilation, potent antibiotics, and specialized methods for electrolyte correction and hemodynamic support.

After more than three weeks of intensive care, the patient's pneumonia gradually improved, breathing became more stable, sedation was gradually reduced, and liver and kidney functions improved, leading to the moment the patient was extubated and able to breathe independently.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

'flesh-eating bacteria Cambodian patient Whitmore’s disease

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn