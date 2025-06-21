Soc Trang steps up efforts to prevent swine streptococcal disease

As soon as a human case of swine streptococcal disease was detected, functional agencies and departments in Soc Trang Province swiftly implemented multiple measures to prevent and control its spread within the community.

In mid-May 2025, a woman born in 1955, residing in Ward 3 of Soc Trang City, had symptoms of high fever, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Soc Trang Province organizes disinfection spraying at trading and slaughterhouses

After two days of treatment at a private medical facility but without improvement, she was transferred to Soc Trang Provincial General Hospital with symptoms of drowsiness, high fever, and subcutaneous hemorrhage.

Diagnostic tests confirmed that the patient was infected with Streptococcus suis, the bacterium responsible for swine streptococcal disease in humans. An epidemiological investigation revealed that she had purchased pork bones and meat near an industrial park and personally handled and cooked the food for her family.

Nguyen Van Phuc of the Soc Trang Provincial Department of Food Safety and Hygiene explained that Streptococcus suis is a highly dangerous bacterium. It can enter the human body through minor skin abrasions, particularly during direct contact with raw pork, unsafe slaughtering practices, or consumption of undercooked meat. Once inside the body, the infection can progress rapidly, potentially leading to meningitis, sepsis, multiple organ failure, and a high risk of death if not detected and treated promptly.

Upon receiving the case report, the Soc Trang provincial health authorities and relevant agencies promptly implemented disease prevention and control measures. Deputy Director of the Soc Trang Provincial Health Department Tran Van Dung stated that upon identifying a human case of Streptococcus suis, the department instructed the provincial Center for Disease Control to collaborate with the Soc Trang City Health Center and the provincial Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine to handle.

Their joint efforts focused on conducting epidemiological investigations, environmental sanitation, and tracing the food source. Health monitoring was conducted for the woman’s family members for 14 days.

Additionally, samples of food, processing tools, and the environment were collected for testing to determine the infection source and prevent further spread.

According to Head Lam Minh Hoang of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine of Soc Trang Province, the provincial veterinary sector has recently implemented several intensive disinfection campaigns at slaughterhouses, raw pork processing, and trading facilities. The department has collaborated with relevant authorities to enhance inspections of pork slaughtering, transportation, and trading activities.

Furthermore, awareness campaigns, including the distribution of leaflets, have been conducted to educate the public on disease prevention and control. Regular sampling and testing are carried out to promptly detect diseases and epidemics in farmed pigs.

To minimize infection risks, the public is advised to regularly disinfect barns and farming equipment, maintain a clean and dry environment free from pollution; purchase breeding pigs only from reputable farms to ensure they are free of pathogens; plus, people should monitor the health of pig herds and isolate sick animals immediately upon observing unusual symptoms; and ensure full vaccination of pigs as per veterinary guidelines.

Medical professionals advise that individuals should ensure pork is cooked completely, refrain from consuming blood pudding or undercooked meat; use gloves when handling pork to minimize direct exposure to bacteria. If a person comes into contact with sick pigs, they should wash their hands thoroughly with soap. Moreover, if they experience symptoms such as fever, headache, or infection following contact with pigs, they have to seek immediate medical examination.

Streptococcus suis is a bacterium primarily found in pigs, but it can also infect humans, causing a range of illnesses. Human infections are usually acquired through contact with infected pigs or pork products, often through cuts or abrasions on the skin, or sometimes through ingestion. The most common serious infections in humans are meningitis and septicemia (blood poisoning), with possible long-term complications like hearing loss.

By Tuan Quang - Translated by Anh Quan