Beneficiary groups receive health insurance support

The Ministry of Health has announced beneficiary groups receive health insurance premiums following voters' proposal of a policy to reduce the cost of purchasing health insurance for those not receiving salaries from the state budget.

The Ministry of Health informed voters that, in accordance with legal provisions, the National Assembly and Government have set the health insurance contribution rate at 4.5 percent of salary, pension, disability allowance, unemployment allowance, or basic salary. This rate is determined based on the country’s socio-economic development and the contribution capacity of the State, enterprises, workers, and citizens.

Patients with health insurance cards at a hospital in Hanoi

To encourage and support people to participate in health insurance, the Government has issued specific policies.

As per the Government's Decree No. 146/2018/ND-CP detailing and guiding measures to implement a number of articles of the Law on Health Insurance, the Government's Decree No. 75/2023/ND-CP and the National Assembly's Law No. 51/2024/QH15 on amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Health Insurance, contribution levels and support for health insurance premiums have been established for various groups.

Accordingly, family serving the cause of the nation’s revolution, the poor, the near-poor, ethnic minorities, residents of areas with exceptionally difficult economic conditions, and households engaged in agriculture, forestry, fishery, and salt production with average living standards are beneficiary for health insurance support.

For individuals not receiving salaries from the state budget and not falling under the aforementioned categories, citizens can join family health insurance with a sliding contribution scale as stipulated by the Health Insurance Law. According to the Health Insurance Law, the first person pays 4.5 percent of the basic salary; the second, third, and fourth persons pay 70 percent, 60 percent, and 50 percent of the first person’s rate, respectively. Plus, from the fifth person onward, the rate is 40 percent of the first person’s contribution.

Additionally, Point b, Clause 3 of Decree No. 75/2023/ND-CP stipulates that provincial and municipal People's Committees may, based on local budget capacity and other lawful funding sources, propose to their respective People's Councils to approve a higher level of health insurance contribution support than the minimum specified. This may include additional support for individuals not currently eligible under existing regulations, such as low-income earners, informal workers, domestic workers, and housewives who face difficulties maintaining continuous health insurance coverage.

Despite offering a relatively comprehensive range of benefits, Vietnam’s current level of health insurance contribution remains low compared to countries with similar socio-economic development.

The Ministry of Health encourages public understanding and support for the Party and State’s health insurance policies, and urges citizens to actively participate in the system to ensure financial protection in the event of illness or disease.

