Ministry of Health and UNFPA work for safe reproductive health and equality

The Ministry of Health and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) are working together to advocate for and implement safe reproductive health services while simultaneously ensuring equality in access and provision.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health, in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and several key functional units, hosted a workshop to unveil Vietnam's national commitment to the Family Planning 2030 (FP2030) initiative.

Illustrative photo

This significant step aims to champion individuals' rights to access safe reproductive health services and encourage them to make personal choices regarding family planning.

At the event, Permanent Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen emphasized that engaging in international agreements, such as the FP2030 commitment, supports the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to achieve the objectives of the Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW on population policies, Vietnam’s Population Strategy to 2030, the Program to Enhance and Improve Family Planning Services by 2030, and sustainable development goals.

Currently, approximately 49.3 percent of women in Vietnam use modern contraceptive methods, a rate that falls short of meeting family planning needs.

Vietnam’s FP2030 commitment seeks to address these gaps by expanding access in rural and ethnic minority communities, developing youth-friendly services tailored to their needs, and ensuring stigma-free access to services for all.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan