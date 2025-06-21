All wards and communes in HCMC eligible to declare measles outbreak over

All wards and communes in Ho Chi Minh City meet criteria to declare the measles outbreak ended, said the city health watchdog.

According to the HCMC Department of Health, as of last week, all 273 wards, communes, and townships across the city have met the criteria to officially declare the measles outbreak over. This marks a positive outcome following an extended period of intensive vaccination campaigns and epidemiological control efforts.

Medical workers administer a vaccine to a child.

According to the Department of Health, HCMC recorded 33 new measles cases last week—a 53.8 percent decrease compared to the average over the previous four weeks. Since the beginning of 2025, the city has reported a total of 9,599 measles cases including 5,503 inpatient and 4,096 outpatient cases.

Notably, all 273 wards and communes have met the criteria to declare the outbreak over. Among them, 228 localities have already had their outbreak declarations officially issued by the HCMC People’s Committee, while the remaining 45 are completing the necessary procedures.

The supplemental measles vaccination campaign for all children aged 1 to 10 has played a key role in outbreak control. By the end of March 2025, over 280,000 measles vaccine doses had been administered—achieving a 100 percent coverage rate in the 1–5 age group and 99.5 percent in the 6–10 age group. This effort effectively restored community immunity and halted the spread of the disease.

Concurrently, healthcare facilities have established isolation zones and secured sufficient supplies, equipment, and staff to treat measles cases promptly. The Ministry of Health dispatched a delegation to review and commend the southern metropolis’s successful vaccination and measles control measures.

However, the Department of Health warns that the risk of a measles resurgence remains if prevention efforts are neglected. A single new case can spark an outbreak if not promptly detected and managed—especially in areas with high population mobility. Therefore, the health sector continues to maintain strict epidemiological surveillance and strengthen early detection efforts in communities, schools, and healthcare facilities.

The city will also continue routine measles vaccinations and offer catch-up doses for children who missed their scheduled shots. Vaccination is encouraged for older children and adults who have not yet developed immunity. Public awareness and health education campaigns are being intensified to highlight the importance of the measles vaccine, which remains the most effective preventive measure.

Medical workers from the Department of Health advised parents to proactively ensure their children receive all scheduled measles vaccinations on time. Plus, if a child develops symptoms such as fever with rash, coughing, or a runny nose, they should be taken to a healthcare facility promptly for examination and treatment to prevent serious complications.

Seven measles-related deaths were reported in HCMC so far.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Uyen Phuong