Over 300 enterprises gather at OCOP Product Week 2024

The “OCOP Product Week, Typical Regional Products and Agricultural Production - Preservation - Processing Technology in 2024” event was opened at Le Thi Rieng Cultural Park, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City on November 6.

The event took place over five days from November 6 to November 10 which was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with the People's Committee of District 10 and relevant departments and sectors, attracting 324 enterprises and cooperatives of Ho Chi Minh City and provinces and cities.

The 2024 OCOP Product Week attracts over 300 businesses nationwide to showcase their typical products from November 6 to November 10. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The OCOP Product Week 2024 showcases more than 900 products comprising the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) products, typical regional products and ones about agricultural production, preservation and processing technologies.

The space for showcasing OCOP agricultural products from Lao Cai Province. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Of which, there are 638 OCOP products rated three starts to four stars, accounting for 66 percent; 21 products rated five stars, an increase of 62 percent over the same period last year such as Tra Vinh Coconut Nectar, Phu Quoc fish sauce, Dong Thap dried lotus seeds, Khanh Hoa seaweed and so on.

As for Ho Chi Minh City, 57 enterprises have participated in the event with 222 products.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan speaks at the opening ceremony of the 2024 OCOP Product Week. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Attending and speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan said that the “OCOP Product Week, Typical Regional Products and Agricultural Production - Preservation - Processing Technology in 2024" event aims at concretizing the implementation plan of the agreement on socio-economic development cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta, Southeastern, Central Highlands, South- Central coast, North- Central and various northern localities.

Through the 2024 OCOP Product Week, Ho Chi Minh City hopes to support businesses, cooperatives and so on to introduce and promote OCOP products, VietGAP products, agricultural production, preservation and processing technologies.

Besides, the city looks forward to connecting and cooperating in transferring scientific and technological advances in agriculture and rural development heading to affirm Ho Chi Minh City as a bridge and an official portal for promoting trade and linking consumption in the regional agricultural sector across the country.

The area for livestream introducing the Ca Mau Province-based shrimp chips products. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The event this year was highlighted by the "OCOP Product Week and Regional Specialties" Mega Live program for businesses to open stores on e-commerce platforms and introduce online sales with famous KOLs via TikTok Shop and Shopee.

Thereby, the activity would help producers and businesses introduce products to consumers across the country, supporting the consumption of goods to help increase value and profits and expand the market.

By Hai Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong