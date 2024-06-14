Over 21.3 million units of blood donated in past three decades

Thirty years after the blood donation movement was officially launched (January 24, 1994 - January 24, 2024), Vietnam has mobilized and received over 21.3 million units of blood.

People donate their blood (Photo: VNA)

The number of volunteer donors hit 99 percent, according to the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion.

The number of blood units received increased from 138,000 in 1994 to 1.55 million in 2023, a 11-fold rise.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan, who is head of the National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation, affirmed that the 30-year journey of the humanitarian movement is full of love among the people. Many lives have been saved when receiving the donation.

From June 13-15, the committee is organizing a program to honor outstanding donors nationwide. The program has been held annually since 2008 on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day (June 14).

Over the past 16 years, 1,600 delegates from all over the country, from all professions, ethnicities, and ages have been selected to be honored.

They are expected to become nuclei of the movement, inspiring and spreading the spirit of sharing and love to have more and more voluntary blood donors.

