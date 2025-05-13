Outstanding scientific products published on national innovation portal

To date, the portal has received 426 submissions, of which 71 useful products and solutions have been published and 90 are being reviewed. At the event, 32 more products and solutions were newly released.

The national digital portal nq57.most.gov.vn (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Science and Technology on May 13 announced a list of outstanding scientific, technological and innovative products, solutions, and initiatives selected for publication on the national digital portal nq57.most.gov.vn.

This marked a new step in the development of the portal, which officially launched on April 9, 2025, following directions from the Central Steering Committee for Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation.

At the event, 32 more products and solutions were newly released. The portal aims to serve as a national platform connecting innovators, businesses, and state agencies.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Duc Long said the portal had been built with a gradual improvement approach, establishing clear evaluation criteria and mechanisms to ensure transparency and inclusivity.

The portal is designed to serve three main groups: individuals and organisations with initiatives seeking publication and commercialisation; state agencies and businesses seeking applicable solutions, and investment funds looking for potential innovations to support.

The ministry also emphasised plans to enhance intellectual property support via the portal, integrating national and international IP databases and offering guidance on registration, valuation, and commercialisation.

The platform is expected to foster stronger collaboration among the state, institutes, and businesses, and accelerate the application of research into practical life.

VNA