Operation management for 17 BOT toll plazas to be checked, supervised

The Department for Roads of Vietnam has just announced that the authorities will inspect and supervise the operation management of toll plazas and the toll collection at 17 BOT toll plazas across the country in 2025.

The inspection period will start in April and conclude on October 2025.

Accordingly, the toll plazas to be inspected and supervised along National Highway No.1 including Tasco Km604+800 in Quang Binh Province; Ben Thuy and Ben Thuy 2 in Nghe An Province; Km1148+1300 in Binh Dinh Province; Km997+639 in Quang Nam Province; Km1064+730 in Quang Ngai Province; Km1517+600 in Khanh Hoa Province; Km2123+250 in Soc Trang Province and Km1584+100 in Ninh Thuan Province.

The other toll plazas include Thai Nguyen - Cho Moi in Thai Nguyen Province; Km11+625 National Highway No.38 in Bac Ninh Province; Van Lang Bridge in Hanoi; Thai Ha Bridge in Thai Binh Province; Bac Thang Long - Noi Bai in Hanoi; Km1667+470 Ho Chi Minh Road in Gia Lai Province; Km145+500 National Highway No.20 in Lam Dong Province; Co Chien Bridge, Km11+850 National Highway No.60 in Tra Vinh Province; My Loi Bridge, Km34+826 National Highway No.50 in Tien Giang Province.

The Department for Roads of Vietnam required road management units to establish inspection teams, ensuring transparency and reporting the inspection and supervision schedule to the department ten days before conducting inspections.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong