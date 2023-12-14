Opening of National Digital Data week in Hue responds to Nat'l Digital Data Year

The local government in the Central Province of Thua Thien Hue this morning opened the National Digital Data Week in response to the National Digital Data Year under the direction of the Prime Minister.

At the opening ceremony

The People's Committee of Thua Thien Hue province coordinated with the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) to announce the opening of Digital Transformation Week - Hue 2023 with the theme ‘Creating digital data - promoting regional links’.

The Digital Transformation Week - Hue 2023 with more than 20 activities in December 2023 is expected to attract more than 2,000 visitors from ministries, agencies, associations, organizations and business groups, and media agencies across the country.

More than 50 leading experts on digital transformation, leaders of agencies and businesses discussed topics such as the creation of digital data - promoting regional connectivity, promotion of digital transformation businesses, and creation and exploitation of digital data with the aim to create breakthroughs in developing tourism - culture, management of digital data in the health sector.

The Digital Transformation Week - Hue 2023 also had an exhibition on technology. Around 30 booths are displaying Hue's digital transformation utilities, digital transformation solutions from large technology enterprises such as Viettel, BKAV, FPT, and Mobifone and innovative startup technology ideas and products.

Standing Vice Chairman of Thua Thien Hue Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh said that the Digital Transformation Week - Hue 2023 not only brings useful information, experience, and solutions on digital data creation and exploitation but also promotes links and cooperation between localities in the region and cooperation between businesses and localities during the process of digital transformation and digital data use to create breakthroughs in social- economic development in Thua Thien Hue in particular and the Central economic region in general.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Khoa, Chairman of VINASA, Thua Thien Hue and Da Nang City are leading in the country's digital transformation and are pioneering in creating local digital data. Therefore, in response to the National Digital Data Year of the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Digital Transformation Week - Hue 2023 takes the theme ‘Creating digital data - promoting regional connectivity’, aiming to call for the participation of localities from the highest levels of leadership, to leaders of departments, agencies, and businesses.

By Van Thang – Translated By Anh Quan