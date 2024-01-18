Officer of HCMC Department of Agriculture, Rural Development arrested

Deputy Chief of Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Pham Tan Kien was prosecuted and arrested for the act of “Violating regulations on bidding that led to serious consequences”.

Accused Pham Tan Kien

The Police Investigation Agency (PIA) under the Ministry of Public Security this afternoon said that during the further investigation process of the criminal case of “Violating regulations on bidding that led to serious consequences”, “Abusing positions and powers while performing official duties” at the Research and Development Center of the Saigon High-Tech Park, T.S.T Trading Service Technology Company Limited and relevant units and agencies, the PIA has prosecuted the relevant accused.

Accordingly, the PIA has prosecuted three arrestees, including the Deputy Chief of Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The PIA identified the acts of collusion between investors and contractors consulting on bidding, appraisals of bidding documents, contractor selection results for the bidding package and providing equipment under the project of laboratory equipment system serving the conservation, breeding and development of mushroom varieties for agricultural production and environment treatment in Ho Chi Minh City; and violating regulations on Law on bidding causing serious damages to the State assets.

Currently, the PIA under the Ministry of Public Security is continuing the further investigation of the case and applying the measures to revoke the lost State assets under law.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong