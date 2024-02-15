Northern border gates resume simultaneously operation after Tet holiday

By February 15, border gates in the Northeastern region have resumed operation simultaneously after a seven-day suspension for the Lunar New Year.

Many container trucks have been queuing for customs clearance at the border gates.

Many border gates in the Northwestern region have been operating during the seven-day Lunar New Year with a sudden increase in goods volume.

The Customs Department of Lao Cai Province reported that during the Tet holiday, many border gates in Lao Cai Province still operated normally, with the surge in the volume of goods and import-export turnover.

61 businesses performed customs clearance of goods through the Kim Thanh Border Gate in Lao Cai City with a total of 401 goods declarations, including 273 export declarations and 128 import ones.

Exported goods through the border gates were mainly fruits like dragon fruit, durian, watermelon, grapefruit, jackfruit, rambutan, mango and banana while the imported products through the Kim Thanh Border Gate are vegetables, cabbage, lettuce, garlic, apples, pears, grapes, oranges and tangerines.

The total import-export turnover through the border gate during the Tet holiday reached nearly US$13 million, an increase of 3.6 times compared to the same period in 2023.

Of which, the export turnover value reached more than US$12 million, an increase of nearly 18 times compared to import turnover. Compared to the Tet holiday in 2023, the import turnover increased by 4.3 percent and the export turnover increased by 391 percent.

In Lang Son Province, the Tan Thanh Border Gate and the Huu Nghi (Friendship) International Border Gate reopened on February 14 (the fifth day of the Year of Dragon).

According to the Management Board of the Dong Dang - Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone, 125 container trucks carrying durian, dragon fruit, jackfruit and watermelon from the Central and Southern provinces and cities passed through the border gates on February 14.

Of which, the Tan Thanh Border Gate Customs Branch performed customs procedures for 110 trucks carrying fresh fruit for export and the Huu Nghi (Friendship) International Border Gate Customs Branch completed customs procedures for 15 trucks transporting durian and jackfruit for export.

From February 18, customs clearance of import and export goods through border gates in Lang Son province will officially return their operation as usual.

