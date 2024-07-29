North-South railway line reopens after train derailment

The North-South railway line has reopened after a SE11 passenger train derailed causing travel chaos on part of the line through Lang Co station.

This news was announced by Secretary Tran Dinh Vui of the Party Committee of Lang Co Town of the Central Province of Thua Thien Hue’s Phu Loc District.

The train derailment in the North-South railway line

Yesterday evening, Mr. Tran Dinh Vui announced that at 6 PM on the same day, passengers on the SE11 train continued their journey after emergency repairs were made to the SE11 train, which had derailed. The North-South railway through Lang Co station has been reopened and is operational again.

At around 2:04 PM on July 28, the northbound SE11 train derailed shortly after leaving Lang Co station in Lang Co Town heading towards Hai Van Pass.

Leaders of the Vietnam Railways Corporation stated that the SE11 train derailed with two carriages coming off the tracks just after leaving Lang Co station and heading up Hai Van Pass. At the time, the train was moving slowly and negotiating a curve on a section of track with uneven joints, causing the carriages to derail.

The incident did not cause any injuries but resulted in a blockage of the North-South railway, awaiting the units to rectify the situation and return the two SE11 carriages to the tracks.

Currently, railway management units are concentrating all resources to handle the incident. Due to the location of the incident on Hai Van Pass, it will take time to bring machinery and rescue equipment to the scene.

At the scene, one carriage of the SE11 train was derailed, leaning to the right at a 45-degree angle. Many staff members on the train were transporting passengers’ belongings, luggage, and goods outside.

By Van Thang – Translated by Anh Quan