North-South high-speed rail project’s steering committee established

The Steering Committee for the construction and implementation of the high-speed railway investment policy project on the North-South axis and other national railway projects has just been established.

On October 3, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed Decision No. 1143/QD-TTg on the establishment of the Steering Committee for the construction and implementation of the high-speed railway investment project on the North-South axis and the country’s key railway projects.

Accordingly, the committee is an inter-sectoral coordination organization to help the Prime Minister research, direct and solve important tasks related to the construction and implementation of the high-speed railway investment project on the North-South axis and national key railway projects, excluding urban railway projects.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha is Head of the steering committee.

The committee is responsible for directing and urging relevant ministries and sectors to successfully conduct Conclusion No. 49-KL/TW dated February 28, 2023 of the Politburo on the construction and implementation of the high-speed railway investment project on the North-South axis and the country’s key railway projects.

Besides, the steering committee was assigned to propose to the Prime Minister solutions, mechanisms and policies for removing obstacles, mobilizing resources, speeding up projects’ progress and organizing the successful implementation of the North-South high-speed railway investment project and national railway projects and so on.