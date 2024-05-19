Noi Bai Airport's international terminal expanded

The bidding package on the construction, supply and installation of equipment for the expansion of the T2 terminal of the Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport kicked off on May 19, with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attending.

The expansion of the T2 terminal of the Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport kicks off on May 19. (Photo: SGGP)

This is the most important package of the project on expanding the international terminal, which aims to raise its annual capacity from 10 million to 15 million passengers, with a total investment capital of VND4.99 trillion (US$196.07 million).

Speaking at the ceremony, Chinh, who is head of the State steering committee for national key transport projects, stressed the important role of the airport whose capacity is expected to reach 100 million passengers by 2050.

The expansion of its international terminal, put into operation in 2015, is crucial amid the overload it has experienced since 2018, the leader said.

He lauded the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Hanoi’s authorities, the Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), and other relevant ministries and agencies for their coordination in removing roadblocks to the project, especially those regarding land and investment.

With the project, the airport is expected to serve 30 million and even 40 million passengers each year, the PM continued.

Chinh asked the relevant sides to continue their close coordination to ensure flight safety as well as social security and order in the area during the implementation of the project.

Earlier, the PM visited the Airport Operations Control Center at the Noi Bai International Airport, which is monitoring 500 flights each day.

Vietnamplus