Noi Bai airport tightens epidemic controls to keep out new Covid-19 variant

Amid the new Covid-19 wave in Thailand, China, Singapore and other countries, the Hanoi Department of Health yesterday issued a directive to relevant units to strengthen Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

Accordingly, the Hanoi Department of Health instructed the Hanoi Center for Disease Control (CDC) to enhance health quarantine measures at Noi Bai International Airport, focusing on monitoring the health of passengers arriving from countries or regions experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases or the areas where dangerous variants are circulating.

The Hanoi Center for Disease Control has required management units at local tourist areas, entertainment venues, shopping centers and public areas to promote and recommend the implementation of personal disease prevention measures such as wearing facial masks in public places, washing hands constantly with water and soap or hand sanitizer.

The Hanoi Department of Health has requested strengthened health quarantine measures at border gates.

Over the past two weeks, the capital city of Hanoi has reported an increase in cases of dengue fever, hand-foot-and-mouth disease and Covid-19. Notably, from May 9 to May 16, Hanoi recorded 23 new Covid-19 cases without deaths, rising to nearly 40 coronavirus cases across 15 out of 30 districts and towns since the beginning of 2025.

Currently, Thanh Nhan Hospital in Hanoi is treating six inpatients with Covid-19, including children. Amid the upward trend in cases, the hospital set up separate isolation areas for different patient groups to ensure safety and prevent cross-infection.

Related News Ho Chi Minh City reports 79 coronavirus cases

By Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong