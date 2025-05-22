Ho Chi Minh City reports 79 coronavirus cases

By the end of May 18, Ho Chi Minh has recorded 79 new coronavirus cases. Although this number is significantly lower compared to the same period last year, it has risen notably in recent weeks.

As of May 22, the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, in coordination with the Department of Culture and Sports, hosted a press conference providing updated information on socio-economic issues in the city.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control Le Hong Nga provides updates on Covid-19 prevention measures across the city.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) Le Hong Nga indicated that the municipal Department of Health's leaders recently presided over a working session with several hospitals and infectious disease specialists to evaluate the current Covid-19 epidemic situation across the city.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, XEC is a recombinant variant from the Omicron lineage, not a new strain, which was already detected in several countries in 2024 and is classified as a low-risk variant.

Amid the unpredictable Covid-19 epidemic developments in the world, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has instructed its affiliated units to ensure timely response to any severe cases.

Hospitals and medical facilities in Ho Chi Minh City have been instructed to proactively strengthen their Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control measures; update Covid-19 admission and treatment plans, ensuring adequate medical personnel, medication and equipment.

Units are required to reactivate professional training, strengthen infection control and protect high-risk groups.

