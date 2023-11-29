No health insurance extension for enterprises with overdue premiums

By December 31, 2023, workers in enterprises with overdue social and health insurance premiums will have their health insurance cards unextended.

The Ho Chi Minh City Social Security has just sent an official letter to instruct the management units of people participating in health insurance, education and training facilities, units in charge of social security and health insurance collection services about the submission of social and health insurance documents and premiums, as well as granting health insurance cards in 2024.

In order to ensure the benefits for people participating in social and health insurance with health insurance cards being valid from January 1, 2024, the HCMC Social Security required education and training facilities to transfer fees and submit the documents for purchasing health insurance cards for students in the school year of 2023- 2024 before December 25, 2023.

In case of having a huge number of students, they have to transfer the fees before December 29 and submit the documents in January 2024.

Besides, the management units of workers participating in health insurance and those being responsible for social security and health insurance collection are required to complete the payment for buying health insurance cards in 2023 before December 25.

The HCMC Social Security required the management units of employees to fulfill the payment of overdue social security and medical health fees in November and the arising amount in December before December 25 this year.