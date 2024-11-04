Ninth National Congress of Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City opens

The ninth National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2024 – 2029 tenure officially commenced at the Youth Culture House on the morning of November 4.

The representatives receive congratulatory flowers from the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

This congress will take place in three working sessions on November 4 and November 5, determined with the slogan "Patriotic - United - Creative - Aspiring – Contributing”.

Attending the congress were Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation Nguyen Xuan Hieu along with 441 official delegates representing nearly 2.35 million young people citywide, who were convened to attend the ninth National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City.

The attendees were very eager with all activities being organized under an open space at the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Culture House.

A delegate utilizes FaceID facial recognition. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

To embrace digital transformation, the congress utilizes FaceID facial recognition technology, as well as all information that was available on the "Youth of Ho Chi Minh City" app as a new feature of this congress.

As for FaceID, the attendance and voting process at the congress will be streamlined and the security will be ensured significantly.

Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Minh Hai speaks at the congress. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Delivering his opening marks, Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Minh Hai said that the congress is responsible for summarizing and evaluating the results of implementing the Resolution of the eighth Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City for term 2019 - 2024; discussing and setting goals, directions and tasks for the period of 2024 - 2029; assessing the activities of the eighth Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City and the discussion for the ninth National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2024 – 2029 tenure.

Delegates join the congress. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Delegates are votting at the congress. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Besides, the congress will discuss on sending a Ho Chi Minh City delegation, representing the voice and aspirations of the city's youth, to participate in the ninth National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2024 – 2029 tenure.

During the first working session, the congress focused on group discussions about topics, including youth entrepreneurship, career development and fostering innovation in the city.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong