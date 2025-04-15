Ninh Thuan aims to enhance value of its salt industry

Authority in Ninh Thuan Province is taking steps to increase the value of salt production and processing.

Salt field in Ninh Thuan Province

The South Central Province of Ninh Thuan is the country’s leading salt-producing region, accounting for approximately 50 percent of the national salt output each year. This industry plays a vital role in generating employment for thousands of households.

Currently, salt production is primarily concentrated in the communes of Tri Hai, Nhon Hai, and Phuong Hai in Ninh Hai District, as well as Ca Na, Phuoc Diem, and Phuoc Minh of Thuan Nam District.

With the aims to boost salt production and enhancing income, salt farmers in Ninh Thuan Province have, in recent times, progressively transitioned from traditional salt-making techniques to tarpaulin-based production.

Director Dang Kim Cuong of the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Ninh Thuan province, said that up to now, the total salt production area in the province has reached more than 3,060 hectares, with an output of more than 431,000 tons a year.

In recent years, both enterprises and salt farmers in Ninh Thuan Province have adopted technological advancements in salt production, leading to higher productivity, improved salt quality, reduced labor intensity, and increased income for producers. Notably, the province's salt now meets the stringent requirements of high-quality industrial applications.

To further enhance salt quality and boost farmers' incomes, Ninh Thuan administration is actively implementing the project ‘Improving the Value of Salt Production and Processing in Ninh Thuan Province from 2021 to 2030’.

Under this initiative, the province aims to stabilize existing salt production areas, apply scientific and technological innovations in production and processing, and strengthen partnerships between cooperatives and enterprises for product distribution. The project also includes efforts to preserve and develop the traditional salt-making craft in conjunction with tourism promotion.

By Nguyen Tien - Translated by Anh Quan