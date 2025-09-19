Nghe An police uncover thousands of mooncakes of unclear origin

Authorities in Nghe An Province have uncovered thousands of smuggled mooncakes of unknown origin during inspections of local businesses.

Nghe An authorities inspect mooncake businesses selling products of unclear origin.

Nghe An Police reported that the provincial Economic Police Department, in coordination with Traffic Police Team No.4 and Market Surveillance Team No. 3, simultaneously inspected several mooncake retailers in the area. The operation revealed two outlets selling smuggled products with no proof of origin.

Earlier, on September 17, officials inspected a shop on Cao Xuan Huy Street (Truong Vinh Ward), owned by Le Thi Thu Th., 31, where they discovered 51 cartons and 25 boxes containing various types of mooncakes.

Subsequently, another inspection was carried out at a shop on Nguyen Van Cu Street (Truong Vinh Ward), owned by Pham Thi Th., 36, residing in Vinh Phu Ward. There, authorities found 450 boxes of medium- and small-sized mooncakes, each with packaging printed in a foreign language.

In total, 4,174 mooncakes of assorted types were seized from the two shops. At the time of inspection, neither business owner could present invoices or documentation. Both later admitted that the mooncakes had been sourced informally on the market, without proper papers or a clear origin, with the intent of stockpiling and reselling at higher prices ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Authorities have drawn up official records and temporarily seized all the goods for further handling in accordance with the law.

By Duy Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan