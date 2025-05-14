Nearly 900 booths gather at Vietbuild Da Nang International Exhibition 2025

Vietbuild Da Nang International Exhibition 2025 was opened on the morning of May 14 at Da Nang International Exhibition and Fair Center, Cam Le District, Da Nang City.

The delegates cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

The Information Technology Center under the Ministry of Construction, Vietbuild International Construction Exhibition Organization Group and the Da Nang Center for Industry Promotion and Trade Promotion organized the international exhibition.

This year’s exhibition features nearly 900 booths, showcasing a diverse range of new products, advanced technologies and brands from various countries in the fields of construction, building materials, real estate, interior and exterior decoration, electrical equipment, security systems, smart home technology, machinery, solar energy equipment, hand tools, and elevators.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh stated that this is an annual event aimed at concretizing the State’s policies and guidelines on supporting businesses, especially in the fields of construction and building materials.

Additionally, the exhibition helps to promote trade, support businesses in recovering and developing their production and business activities after being affected by economic fluctuations.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

Deputy Minister Nguyen Van Sinh emphasized that the exhibition is an opportunity to showcase green building materials, advanced technologies and renewable materials, which are key factors in contributing to the development of sustainable, environmentally friendly urban areas.

Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang City People's Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi stated that the Vietbuild Da Nang 2025 not only holds commercial significance but also serves as an important bridge for promoting investment cooperation and technology transfer.

Visitors explore the products at the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

The Vietbuild International Exhibition has affirmed its position as a prestigious event with wide-reaching influence both domestically and internationally. Through the exhibition, businesses have an opportunity to showcase their potential, strengths and development achievements, as well as contribute to creating new value for the economy and improving people's quality of life, she added.

Vietbuild Da Nang International Exhibition 2025 will last until May 18.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong