Nearly 60 percent of businesses aspire credit support, lower interest rates

The Ho Chi Minh City Business Association has just released its report in the first quarter of 2025.

Illustrative photo

Survey results show that 50 percent of businesses have been negatively affected by declining consumer demand; 39 percent face capital shortages; 38 percent are struggling due to rising input material costs; and 37 percent have yet to receive new orders.

In addition, numerous businesses are also experiencing difficulties in recruitment, rising land lease prices and high taxes and fees.

According to assessments from the association, although 69.5 percent of businesses reported their increased revenue in the first quarter of 2025, 39 percent disclosed that their profits had decreased due to high production costs.

In response to this situation, the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association has proposed measures to ease difficulties for businesses. The top priority is to improve access to capital because nearly 60 percent of surveyed businesses expressed a desire for credit support and lower interest rates, followed by administrative procedure reform, boosting domestic consumption and public investment.

Businesses have proposed cutting at least 30 percent of unnecessary procedures, simplifying investment licensing processes, shortening application processing times and accelerating digital transformation to save both time and costs.

By Minh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong