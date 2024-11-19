Nationwide crackdown launched against e-commerce fraud, counterfeit goods

The General Department of Market Surveillance (GDMS) has announced that market surveillance forces across the country are carrying out a focused campaign to combat commercial fraud on social media platforms such as TikTok and Facebook.

HCMC Market Surveillance inspects suspected counterfeit goods at Ben Thanh Market, District 1.

On November 19, the GDMS reported that from November 2024 to the end of February 2025, market surveillance units nationwide will conduct a high-intensity campaign to crack down on smuggling, commercial fraud, and counterfeit goods during the lead-up to, during, and after the 2025 Lunar New Year.

According to Mr. Tran Huu Linh, Director General of the GDMS, authorities are prioritizing the monitoring of goods traded online, including those sold through e-commerce platforms and social media. In HCMC (HCMC), recent inspections by market surveillance forces uncovered dozens of cases involving the sale of substandard goods and suspected counterfeit products of major brands at locations such as Ben Thanh Market and Saigon Square (District 1, HCMC).

Many items suspected of counterfeiting famous brands are sold at Ben Thanh Market, District 1, HCMC.

Noteworthy cases include Market Surveillance Team No.18 identifying the promotion and sale of gold jewelry on social media platforms (TikTok, Zalo) by a private gold trading and pawnshop business, K.H., in Ba Diem Commune, as well as by the K.B.N. Gold Trading Company in Hoc Mon Town, Hoc Mon District, HCMC.

The Market Surveillance Team No.18 also collaborated with Ba Diem Commune Police (Hoc Mon District, HCMC) to inspect the 135 Eyewear Store, which advertised fashion glasses on TikTok. The investigation revealed numerous counterfeit branded products and evidence of unregistered business activities.

On the same day, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Ty, CEO of Non Son Fashion Co., Ltd. (Hoc Mon District, HCMC), announced that two individuals, Pham Thi Minh Tam and Trinh Van Canh, had been sentenced by the People’s Court of Nha Trang City to prison for selling nearly 3,200 counterfeit Non Son helmets, valued at approximately VND1.2 billion. These counterfeit goods were advertised for sale on the TikTok Shop e-commerce platform under the name “Minh Tam shop.” Non Son brand employees livestream selling products on social media. Earlier, in late December 2023, the Economic and Occupational Crime Investigation Unit of Nha Trang City Police inspected the business operations of a store located at No.5 Chua Thien Phu Street, Vinh Thanh Commune, Nha Trang City, operated by Pham Thi Minh Tam and Trinh Van Canh. During the inspection, authorities discovered and seized nearly 3,200 helmets falsely labeled as Non Son brand. The store owners were unable to produce the required documentation, including invoices, proof of origin, or certifications verifying compliance with Non Son helmet standards.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan