National Load Dispatch Center transferred to MoIT

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the Prime Minister has approved the transfer of the National Load Dispatch Center (A0) to the MoIT, which will now be known as the National Power System and Market Operation One Member Limited Company (NSMO).

Under Decision No.753/QD-TTg dated August 1, 2024, ownership rights of State capital in the NSMO will be transferred from the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises to the MoIT, following the separation and establishment of NSMO.

The government has directed relevant ministries, agencies, localities, and businesses to implement this decision according to their functions, tasks, and authorities.

The MoIT is responsible for preparing all necessary conditions for the transfer of NSMO, including ensuring adequate working capital and maintaining smooth, continuous, and effective operations after the transfer.

NSMO must proactively identify and propose solutions to potential challenges and issues during its operations. It should provide specific recommendations and clearly outline the authority needed to amend, supplement, or create new legal documents and guidelines to ensure the effective and safe operation of the power system.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan