NA Vice Chairman visits RoK, meets host leaders

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai paid a courtesy visit to Speaker of the National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo and met Prime Minister Han Duck-soo of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on March 21-22 as part of his trip to the country.

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai (L) and Speaker of the National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo. (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting on March 21, the RoK NA speaker noted that the relations betweenVietnam and the RoK have been developing strongly, highlighting the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in December 2022.

He stressed that during his meetings with key leaders of the Vietnamese Party, Government and National Assembly during his visit to Vietnam last January, he noticed that both sides have been aware of the great potential of bilateral cooperation.

Kim extended an invitation to NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and legislators of Vietnam to attend a forum for ASEAN and Korean leaders, slated for June in the RoK’s Jeju Island. For his part, Hai affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to the relations with the RoK and suggested the two sides maintain all-level delegation exchanges and meetings.

He said that coordination and sharing of views on the bilateral cooperation as well as the regional and international situation would help deepen relations between their high-ranking leaders, raise mutual trust and understanding, and accelerate the implementation of reached bilateral cooperation mechanisms and agreements.

To promote the legislative ties, Hai said the two sides should supplement cooperation contents based on the agreement inked in 2013, making them match the comprehensive strategic partnership.

At the same time, they should enhance coordination and support at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums, for peace, security and stability in the region and the world at large.

Hai also stressed the need for the two legislatures to step up exchanges between their committees in the fields of law-making and supervision, and coordinate in facilitating people-to-people exchange, protecting citizens and removing difficulties for businesses.He proposed the two sides encourage exchanges between female and young legislators, and support the establishment of twinning relations between Vietnamese and Korean localities.

At the reception for the Vietnamese delegation on March 22, PM Han Duck-soo emphasised that the two countries’ leaders have expressed their resolve to foster the bilateral relations.

The RoK government has given high priority to Vietnam in its official development assistance (ODA) programme and wishes that the two sides will continue expanding the collaboration to create optimal conditions for people and businesses to develop stably, he said.

The PM noted that the government has made efforts to support the Vietnamese community, especially multicultural families, citing as an example the establishment of 228 multicultural centres across the country and hotlines that offer round-the-clock services.

The Vietnamese NA Vice Chairman, in reply, stressed that economic cooperation remains an important pillar of the bilateral ties, and that Vietnam welcomes Korean firms to expand investments in the country, particularly in high tech, science-technology, innovation, green economy, digital economy, digital transformation, clean energy and smart urban development.

The legislator expressed his hope that the two sides will partner to effectively implement the Vietnam-RoK Free Trade Agreement, and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, striving to raise the bilateral trade to US$100 billion this year and $150 billion by 2030 in a balanced and sustainable fashion. He lauded the joint efforts made in maintaining dialogue mechanisms in national defence and security, and called on the RoK to forge labour cooperation, bringing practical interests to both.

Hai used the occasion to thank the Korean government for its effective ODA to Vietnam, saying he hopes that the RoK will maintain the cooperation mechanism, expand its scale and increase incentives towards loans for Vietnam through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund. Vietnam hopes that the Korean government will further support and protect the legitimate rights and interests of the more than 200,000 Vietnamese in the country.

For its part, Vietnam will create favourable conditions for Koreans in the Southeast Asian nation, Hai pledged. The NA Vice Chairman and his entourage are scheduled to hold working sessions with some Korean corporations that want to expand operations in Vietnam like Samsung.