NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh visits Kyrgyzstan

During his stay, Dinh held talks with Vice President of the Supreme Council of Kyrgyzstan Dzhamilia Isaeva, and met with representatives of leaders of the Supreme Council's Committees, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Kyrgyzstan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary B. Elvira, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Kyrgyzstan.

At the talks and meetings, the NA Vice Chairman affirmed that Vietnam always attaches great importance to its relations with traditional friends, including Kyrgyzstan, and thanked for the valuable support from the State and people of Kyrgyzstan to Vietnam in the past struggle for national independence and reunification and the present national construction and defense.

He highly valued the mutual support and close coordination that the two countries have shown at international organizations and multilateral forums, especially the United Nations. He said in the context of changes in the world, traditional friends like Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan need to strengthen mutual support, contributing to maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world. It is necessary to to promote bilateral cooperation, especially economic and trade collaboration to bring practical benefits to peoples of the two countries, he added.

Kyrgyz leaders, for their part, hailed the Vietnam NA Vice Chairmn’s visit, saying that it is a milestone in the relations of the two countries as well as the two legislatures. They affirmed that Kyrgyzstan considers Vietnam a leading important partner in Southeast Asia and wishes to enhance partnership with Vietnam in the coming time.

They acknowledged that as members the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the two sides need to optimize benefits brought by the pact while taking advantage of each country's potential to expand bilateral cooperation.

The Kyrgyz leaders underlined that with Kyrgyzstan's important location in the region, promoting bilateral cooperation will help connect trade between Vietnam and the Central Asia - Europe region as well as between Kyrgyzstan and ASEAN. They affirmed that Kyrgyzstan wishes to strengthen cooperation, import and export of products and goods of Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam and with the EAEU.

Chairman of the Council of Ministers Akylbek Japarov expressed his impression of Vietnam's rapid and dynamic development. He affirmed the determination of Kyrgyzstan's leaders to cooperate with the Southeast Asian country in building and implementing specific cooperation plans and projects between the two countries, especially in fields such as agriculture, tourism, health, and education, among others.

The two sides agreed to increase the exchange of delegations, especially high-ranking ones, promote cooperation in fields that both sides need and have strength, accelerate coordination to implement effectively the Vietnam-EAEU free trade agreement, speed up the establishment of joint ventures between the two countries.

They also agreed to continue supporting each other in participating in important United Nations cooperation mechanisms, such as the UN Security Council, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), among others.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, both sides agreed to promote ties between the two legislatures within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks. They agreed to increase delegation exchanges and continue to support each other at multilateral parliamentary forums.