National

NA Standing Committee to discuss seven draft laws during 31st session

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is holding its 31st session from March 14-19, with a focus on scrutinising seven draft laws.

na-standing-committee-8566.jpg
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the closing ceremony of the NA Standing Committee's 30th session (Photo: VNA)

They include the draft Capital Law (amended), the draft Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Asset Auctions, the draft Law on Social Insurance (amended), the draft Law on Road Traffic, the draft Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, the draft Law on Defence and Security Industries and Industry Mobilisation, and the draft Law on Organisation of People's Courts (revised).

The NA Standing Committee will also review the legislature's ombudsman work report in February 2024, and organise question-and-answer activities.

Regarding decisions on important issues, it will consider and make decisions on the establishment of An Dien and An Tay wards in Ben Cat township, and Ben Cat city in southern Binh Duong province; and the establishment and arrangement of wards in Go Cong township, and the establishment of Go Cong city in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang.

At this session, the committee is scheduled to consider personnel work.

VNA

Tags

Law on Asset Auctions the draft Law on Social Insurance (amended) the draft Law on Road Traffic the draft Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety the draft Law on Defence

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn