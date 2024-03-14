NA Standing Committee to discuss seven draft laws during 31st session

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the closing ceremony of the NA Standing Committee's 30th session (Photo: VNA)

They include the draft Capital Law (amended), the draft Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Asset Auctions, the draft Law on Social Insurance (amended), the draft Law on Road Traffic, the draft Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, the draft Law on Defence and Security Industries and Industry Mobilisation, and the draft Law on Organisation of People's Courts (revised).



The NA Standing Committee will also review the legislature's ombudsman work report in February 2024, and organise question-and-answer activities.



Regarding decisions on important issues, it will consider and make decisions on the establishment of An Dien and An Tay wards in Ben Cat township, and Ben Cat city in southern Binh Duong province; and the establishment and arrangement of wards in Go Cong township, and the establishment of Go Cong city in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang.



At this session, the committee is scheduled to consider personnel work.

VNA