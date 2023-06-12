NA Standing Committee convenes meeting

Speaking at the event, held between the two phases of the NA's fifth session, Chairman Hue said the meeting is scheduled to provide opinions on eight draft laws, including six bills that were debated at the NA's fourth session, and nine draft resolutions.

The bills to be considered at the meeting are the draft Law on Bidding (revised), the draft Law on Price (revised), the draft Law on Cooperatives (revised), the draft Law on Protection of Consumer Rights (revised), the draft Law on Civil Defence, the draft law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on People's Public Security Force, the draft law on amendments and supplements of several articles of the Law on Entry and Exit of Vietnamese Citizens and the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam, and the draft Law on Electronic Transactions (revised).

The committee will also look into the draft Resolution on the allocation of capital for tasks and projects under the socio-economic recovery and development programme, the allocation, adjustment and supplementation of the mid-term public investment plan using the State budget for the 2021-2025 period and the allocation of the State budget investment plan for 2023 under national target programmes.

The resolution regarding the investment policy for the road project connecting National Highway 27C and the provincial Road DT.656 in Khanh Hoa province, and a draft resolution on results of the thematic supervision of mobilisation, management and use of resources for Covid-19 prevention and control and the enforcement of policies and laws on grassroots and preventive health care will be also tabled for discussions.

The committee will give opinions on major issues arising in the process of debating, adjusting and finalising the NA’s draft Resolution on piloting several special policies and mechanisms for the development of Ho Chi Minh City, and the draft Resolution on the approval of the State budget balance for 2021.

Lawmakers are also due to debate major issues arising in the process of debating, adjusting and finalising the draft Resolution on casting votes of confidence on persons holding positions elected or approved by the NA or the People’s Councils, the draft resolution of the NA's fifth session, and some other resolutions.

In the morning, the NA Standing Committee discussed the draft revised Law on Price.