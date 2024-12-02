NA Chairman meets with Vietnamese community in Singapore

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man met with the staff members of Vietnamese representative agencies and the representatives of the Vietnamese community in Singapore on December 1 evening, as part of their official visit to the country. ​

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Singapore on December 1. (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting with the participation of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, along with a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese legislature, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung said that the 25,000-strong Vietnamese community always adheres to local laws and serves as a bridge between the two countries.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of Singapore expressed his joy at Vietnam's strong transformation in the new era. He strongly agreed that the political system's organizational structure needs to be urgently streamlined to ensure its effectiveness.

The expert also praised the NA leader’s speech on addressing institutional bottlenecks and barriers, laying the groundwork, and making comprehensive preparations for the country's entry into the new era. He also valued the legislature's innovations during its recent 8th session, particularly in law-making.

Representatives from Vietnamese associations and the community expressed their confidence and hope that under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the country's development policies and orientations in the new era will soon be realised, creating groundbreaking advancements, propelling the nation toward rapid, strong progress in the coming time.

NA Chairman Man said that his visit aims to accelerate the upgrade of Vietnam-Singapore relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2025. He noted that the cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Singapore has maintained its stable development momentum in recent years, saying economic and trade cooperation stands out as a highlight of the bilateral ties.

According to the NA leader, Singapore remains Vietnam's fourth-largest trading partner within ASEAN. Singapore currently ranks second among the 145 countries and territories investing in Vietnam. Notably, the 18 Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) across 13 provinces and cities in Vietnam are regarded as a symbol of successful economic cooperation between the two countries.

Briefing the OVs on their homeland's socio-economic situation, the top legislator said the diplomatic work has been strengthened, and Vietnam's position and reputation on the international stage have been elevated.

The NA Chairman lauded the role of the Vietnamese community in Singapore, which always stays united and looks towards the homeland while contributing to promoting friendly relations and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

He affirmed the Party's and State's consistent policy towards overseas Vietnamese, an inseparable part of the nation.

The leader noted that implementing Conclusion No. 12-KL/TW dated August 12, 2021, of the Politburo regarding OVs affairs in the new situation, the NA and the Government are perfecting the legal framework, creating favorable conditions for Vietnamese abroad, including their second and third generations, to return home to live, work, and do business.

Commending the efforts of the ambassador and the embassy staff in overcoming difficulties to fulfill their assigned tasks, the chief legislator emphasized that the Party, State, and NA always pay attention to, support, and create the most favorable conditions for Vietnamese representative offices abroad to operate effectively, contributing to national protection, construction, and development.

He urged them to make more contributions to consolidating and deepening the Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Partnership, including cooperation between the two legislative bodies, towards upgrading the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the time ahead.

