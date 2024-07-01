NA Chairman meets Hau Giang voters, presents gifts for policy families

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man this morning presented gifts for policy families and people with meritorious services in Vi Thanh City, Hau Giang Province on War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

At the reception with the National Assembly chairman, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hau Giang Province Nguyen Van Hoa reported the activities for revolution contributors to be organized to celebrate the 77th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27th, 1947- 2024).

hairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, on behalf of the Party and State, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man sent warm regards and best wishes to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, families of war invalids and martyrs and those who have contributed to the revolution.

During the passing years, the Party and State have implemented preferential policies together with mobilizing various resources to take care of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, families of war invalids and martyrs and revolution contributors.

The Chairman of the National Assembly recorded and praised the province’s efforts in building gratitude houses and great solidarity houses for families that have contributed to the revolution and poor ones although the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang has faced difficulties.

Besides, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man noted that the Mekong Delta province needed to make efforts in practical activities to help families that have contributed to the revolution and poor ones. Of which, it is essential to promptly implement the adjustment of increasing pension and allowances for families that have contributed to the revolution which is valid from July 1, 2024.

In addition, the locality needed to impose effective measures to control the market price well.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man grants gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, families of war invalids and martyrs and revolution contributors.

On the occasion, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man granted 20 gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, families of war invalids and martyrs, and those who have contributed to the revolution.

Additionally, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group gifted 100 great solidarity houses to Hau Giang Province.

After the meeting, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and the National Assembly delegation of Hau Giang Province met with local voters right after the seventh session of the 15th National Assembly in Vi Thanh City.

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper will update the information related to the meeting between voters in Vi Thanh City, Hau Giang Province and Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man.

By Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong