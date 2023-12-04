NA Chairman arrives in Vientiane, beginning working trip in Laos

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Vientiane on December 4, beginning his working trip in Laos to attend the first Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit from December 4 to 7.

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue arrives in Vientiane on December 4. (Photo: VNA)

The trip was made at the invitation of Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane.

During his stay in Laos, the Vietnamese top legislator will have meetings with high-ranking leaders of the Lao Party, State and National Assembly to discuss measures enhancing the bilateral cooperation in the coming time.

He will also join in several economic and cultural events, including meetings with Lao people who used to study in Vietnam, and the Vietnamese businesses and Vietnamese community in Laos.

Following activities in Laos, the Vietnamese NA leader will attend the parliamentary summit of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam (CLV), with three topics covering foreign affairs, economy, culture-society, and defence-security.

The Vietnamese top legislator’s attendance in the first summit aims to enhance the friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation among the three parliaments for their countries’ sustainable development in the CLV Development Triangle Area and the three economies’ connectivity.

At the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in December 2022, NA Chairman Hue and his counterparts Heng Samrin of Cambodia and Saysomphone Phomvihane of Laos signed a joint statement on establishing the CLV Parliamentary Summit mechanism, held biennially and co-chaired by the three NA chairpersons.

The establishment of the parliamentary summit is a move that helps concretise the outcomes of the high-level meeting among Party leaders of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam in September 2021.

The first summit in Laos is a milestone in the cooperation history of the three parliaments, helping elevate the collaboration to the highest level, and contributing to consolidating and enhancing the traditional relations and special solidarity among the three Parties, States and peoples.

Vietnamplus