Multi-car accident occurs on HCMC-Long Thanh- Dau Giay expressway

A rear-end collision between five cars this morning occurred on Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressway, causing prolonged traffic congestion.

On Wednesday afternoon, May 31, the Traffic Police Department (C08) under the Ministry of Public Security coordinated with authorities to handle a traffic accident among five cars on the expressway.

Previously, at around 9 a.m. on the same day, the driver of an app-based car suddenly braked on the Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh- Dau Giay expressway heading to Dong Nai Province from HCMC right after the vehicle passed through the Long Phuoc toll station in Long Phuoc Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City.

At that time, three cars behind could not handle the sudden situation and collided with the cars in front of them, causing the multi-car accident.

After the accident, fortunately, no one was injured and both five vehicles sustained the damage.

Upon receiving the information, functional forces were promptly present and blockaded the site to investigate. Traffic police regulated traffic through the section to avoid congestion.

Some photos were captured at the scene of the multi-car accident on the Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh- Dau Giay expressway this morning: