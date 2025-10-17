Business

Banking-finance

Nearly US$8 billion in remittances sent to HCMC

SGGPO

In the first nine months of 2025, total remittances sent to HCMC reached roughly US$7.97 billion, up 6.25 percent year-on-year.

d.png

On the afternoon of October 17, Ms. Tran Thi Ngoc Lien, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam’s Region 2 Branch, reported that according to the latest data, remittances flowing into HCMC during the first nine months of 2025 amounted to nearly $7.97 billion, marking a 6.25 percent increase compared with the same period in 2024.

Among the sources, Asian countries and territories accounted for the largest share, making up 50.4 percent of total remittances. This was followed by the Americas (30.2 percent), Europe (9 percent), Oceania (8.4 percent), and Africa (2 percent).

During the same period, remittances from Africa posted the highest growth rate, soaring 150.3 percent year-on-year, followed by Europe (up 16.7 percent), Oceania (up 11.1 percent), and the Americas (up 10.3 percent). In contrast, remittance inflows from Asia fell 2.8 percent.

According to Ms. Tran Thi Ngoc Lien, the fourth quarter is typically the peak remittance season, coinciding with the New Year and Lunar New Year holidays, when overseas Vietnamese return home for family reunions and celebrations, often accompanied by increased financial support sent to relatives.

Given these trends, the Region 2 Branch of the State Bank of Vietnam forecasts that total remittances to HCMC for 2025 are likely to surpass 2024 levels, potentially reaching $9.54 billion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

overseas remittance HCMC overseas Vietnamese State Bank of Vietnam’s Region 2 Branch

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn