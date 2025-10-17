Nearly US$8 billion in remittances sent to HCMC

In the first nine months of 2025, total remittances sent to HCMC reached roughly US$7.97 billion, up 6.25 percent year-on-year.

On the afternoon of October 17, Ms. Tran Thi Ngoc Lien, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam’s Region 2 Branch, reported that according to the latest data, remittances flowing into HCMC during the first nine months of 2025 amounted to nearly $7.97 billion, marking a 6.25 percent increase compared with the same period in 2024.

Among the sources, Asian countries and territories accounted for the largest share, making up 50.4 percent of total remittances. This was followed by the Americas (30.2 percent), Europe (9 percent), Oceania (8.4 percent), and Africa (2 percent).

During the same period, remittances from Africa posted the highest growth rate, soaring 150.3 percent year-on-year, followed by Europe (up 16.7 percent), Oceania (up 11.1 percent), and the Americas (up 10.3 percent). In contrast, remittance inflows from Asia fell 2.8 percent.

According to Ms. Tran Thi Ngoc Lien, the fourth quarter is typically the peak remittance season, coinciding with the New Year and Lunar New Year holidays, when overseas Vietnamese return home for family reunions and celebrations, often accompanied by increased financial support sent to relatives.

Given these trends, the Region 2 Branch of the State Bank of Vietnam forecasts that total remittances to HCMC for 2025 are likely to surpass 2024 levels, potentially reaching $9.54 billion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan