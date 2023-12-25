National

MoHA suggests identity number for each civil servant

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) is collecting opinions on a draft circular stipulating the form and management of a formal card for civil servants and public employees.

Accordingly, on each card of a civil servant or public employee is a unique identity number, consisting of three information groups: working unit, citizen ID number, title or position.

This identity number is extracted from the national database of officials, civil servants, and public employees to recognize the position and title of each of the above staff. Therefore, anyone not updating their information on this database will not obtain such a card.

The card can be made of plastic or an electronic one, attached with a chip to store information. Each position or title has one corresponding color. There is also a QR code printed on the card containing the basic information of the owner, including date of birth, gender, citizen ID number, working unit code, title.

At the end of 2022, MoHA launched the national database of officials, civil servants, and public employees in state agencies. This database manages about 2.5 million electronic documents with full information about all officials, civil servants, and public employees in the country. It serves the task of managing and designating human resources.

