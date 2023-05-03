Ministry urges to conduct routine immunization in EPI

In its guidance, the Ministry of Health urged localities to conduct routine immunization in the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) as the Covid-19 pandemic has lead to major backsliding on childhood vaccinations.

The Ministry of Health yesterday sent an official dispatch to competent agencies and localities urging them to identify demand for the supply of vaccines in the program. The Ministry also had guidance on those who must receive vaccines and compulsory vaccination schedule in the Expanded Program on Immunization.

Specifically, infants must be vaccinated against hepatitis B while children under 1 year old ought to receive vaccines against BCG, bOPV, DPT-VGB-Hib, IPV and measles and children from 1 to 5 years old should be vaccinated against Japanese encephalitis. Pregnant women should get a tetanus vaccine.

The vaccines included in this guide are based on the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Advisory Council on Vaccine Use of the Ministry of Health and the epidemiological situation of infectious diseases in Vietnam.

Recently, WHO and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) issued a press release encouraging urgent efforts in Vietnam to reverse the dramatic decline in vaccination rates of essential vaccines, causing many children not to be protected against vaccine-preventable diseases.

The Covid-19 pandemic has severely disrupted childhood immunization, with 67 million children missing out entirely or partially on routine immunization between 2019 and 2021, leaving them vulnerable to a range of preventable diseases, the statement said. Of these, nearly 250,000 children in Vietnam missed one or more doses of the vaccine.